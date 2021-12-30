These were CNN’s top 100 digital stories of 2021
By Scottie Andrew, Harmeet Kaur and Radhika Marya, CNN
The past year packed some of the biggest stories of our lifetimes into just 365 days. From the insurrection and a new administration to viral missing persons cases, with the Covid-19 pandemic looming above it all, readers had a lot to catch up on.
One of the year’s most read stories happened during the first week of the year: the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Readers followed that story from its first few minutes to the weeks and months of fallout that followed, as well as coverage of the Georgia runoffs that won Democrats the Senate, former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, and the lead-up to President Joe Biden’s inauguration.
Audiences continued to seek answers about Covid-19 and its Delta and Omicron variants as the pandemic evolved. While Trump’s exit and mass shootings in Colorado and Indiana dominated the news during the first half of the year, the second half saw readers focus on the disappearances (and later deaths) of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie, a case that came to wide attention through TikTok, the Taliban insurgency in Afghanistan and the deadly crowd crush at the Astroworld music festival.
This year was a challenging one, punctuated by upsetting losses. But it also saw the mass availability of Covid-19 vaccines in the US, a peaceful inauguration after a tumultuous transfer of power and a ship so big it got lodged in the Suez Canal, offering a bizarre alternative to the heavier news of the day.
If the last two years have taught us anything, it’s that we can never predict what the future has in store. Revisiting these stories isn’t easy, but here’s hoping it inspires us to make our world safer and stabler in 2022.
1. Live story: Congress finalizes Biden’s win after riot disrupts Capitol
2. Live story: Democrats take control of the Senate
3. US Capitol secured, 4 dead after rioters stormed the halls of Congress to block Biden’s win
4. Interactive: Tracking Covid-19 cases in the US
5. Live story: House impeaches Trump for role in deadly Capitol riot
6. Live story: The inauguration of Joe Biden
7. Live story: Derek Chauvin guilty in death of George Floyd
8. Live story: Calls grow for Trump’s removal after Capitol riot
9. Human remains found in Wyoming are ‘consistent’ with description of Gabby Petito, FBI says
10. New details about Trump-McCarthy shouting match show Trump refused to call off the rioters
11. Trump’s last-minute pardons include Bannon, Lil Wayne and scores of others
12. After a bad day, Facebook suffers major outage
13. Trump publicly acknowledges he won’t serve a second term a day after inciting mob
14. Trump to issue around 100 pardons and commutations Tuesday, sources say
15. Suspected human remains and items belonging to Brian Laundrie found in Florida park, FBI says
16. Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito were involved in an incident in Wyoming restaurant in late August, witnesses say
17. Colin Powell, first Black US secretary of state, dies of Covid-19 complications amid cancer battle
18. Interactive: Steer through the Suez Canal
19. People at the US Capitol riot are being identified and losing their jobs
20. Pence and Trump finally speak after post-riot estrangement
21. Biden says Trump left him a ‘very generous letter’ before departing White House
22. First on CNN: Trump’s impeachment defense team leaves less than two weeks before trial
23. Citibank can’t get back $500 million it wired by mistake, judge rules
24. Extremists intensify calls for violence ahead of Inauguration Day
25. Interactive: You asked, we’re answering: Your top questions about Covid-19 and vaccines
26. Dental records show remains found at Carlton Reserve are those of Brian Laundrie, FBI says
27. Biden targets Trump’s legacy with first-day executive actions
28. At least 8 dead and many injured after crowd surge at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston, officials say
29. A timeline of 22-year-old Gabby Petito’s case
30. CDC adds 16 destinations to ‘very high’ Covid-19 travel risk list
31. Pence informed Trump that he can’t block Biden’s win
32. Live story: Donald Trump acquitted in second impeachment trial
33. Trump explodes at Nixon comparisons as he prepares to leave office
34. US takes back its assertion that Capitol rioters wanted to ‘capture and assassinate’ officials
35. Live story: Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana
36. Live story: Fallout intensifies over Trump’s response to Capitol riot
37. After two months in office, Kamala Harris is still living out of suitcases — and she’s getting frustrated with it
38. Dustin Diamond, ‘Saved by the Bell’ star, dead at 44
39. New details emerge about Brian Laundrie’s behavior in the days after Petito went missing
40. Coming this summer: Gas stations running out of gas
41. Members are quitting ‘sad’ Mar-a-Lago after Trump loses
42. Melania Trump and adult Trump children avoid the spotlight after one of nation’s darkest days
43. A California couple vanished after stealing millions in Covid-19 relief funds. They left a goodbye note for their three kids
44. Live story: Multiple dead in shooting at Colorado supermarket
45. Biden signs orders to get checks and food aid to low-income Americans — plus a federal pay raise
46. Already shunned from polite society, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner face new cold post-insurrection reality
47. Police ID gunman who killed 8 people at an Indianapolis FedEx facility as 19-year-old former employee
48. Warnock wins Georgia runoff, CNN projects, as control of Senate comes down to Perdue-Ossoff race
49. Live story: At least 13 US service members killed in Kabul airport attack
50. The face mask that could end the pandemic
51. Live story: House pushes for Trump’s removal after deadly Capitol riot
52. CNN suspends Chris Cuomo indefinitely
53. With Trump a no-show, Mar-a-Lago guests left to party maskless with Rudy Giuliani and Vanilla Ice
54. Plans for $400-billion new city in the American desert unveiled
55. Live story: Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges
56. Derek Chauvin’s body camera video shows his reaction just after George Floyd left in an ambulance
57. Massacre in the mountains: They thought they’d be safe at a church. Then the soldiers arrived
58. Pence has not ruled out 25th Amendment, source says
59. Melania Trump disengaged from her husband’s second impeachment trial and bitter over Jill Biden’s publicity
60. Live story: Partial building collapse near Miami
61. Live story: Harry and Meghan interview fallout
62. Bitter, Trump skips chance to say splashy, high-profile farewell
63. Autopsy confirms remains found in Wyoming are Gabby Petito’s, FBI says
64. A middle schooler was insecure about his haircut. So his principal fixed it himself instead of disciplining the boy for wearing a hat
65. Live story: August 16, 2021, Afghanistan-Taliban news
66. ‘There’s no way I can pay for this:’ One of America’s largest hospital chains has been suing thousands of patients during the pandemic
67. The search for Gabby Petito’s fiancé Brian Laundrie continues. Here’s why it’s been so hard to find him
68. 6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published anymore because they portray people in ‘hurtful and wrong’ ways
69. Angry Republican leaders float removing Trump from office
70. Suspect in Colorado grocery store shooting faces 10 counts of murder, police say
71. Democrats promise quick move to impeachment if 25th Amendment push fails
72. Denmark debuts new children’s TV show about a man with a huge and uncontrollable penis
73. White House goes into damage control mode after reports of dysfunction in Kamala Harris’ office
75. The countries welcoming US tourists now — and some resources for your visit
76. How much will your stimulus check be?
77. Supreme Court dismisses emoluments case against Trump
78. Trump talked out of pardoning kids and Republican lawmakers
79. France is sending a second Statue of Liberty to the US
80. Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges. Here’s what we know about the 3 men he shot
81. Here’s what we know about the Boulder, Colorado, mass shooting suspect
82. Ohio officials release more body cam video of fatal police shooting of Black teen and urge community to await the facts
83. Parents of Michigan school shooting suspect held on $500,000 bond each after manhunt
84. Former Trump communications director says President lied about 2020 election and should consider resigning
85. Now it’s sinking in: Wednesday’s Capitol Hill riot was even more violent than it first appeared
86. Twitter bans President Trump permanently
87. Exasperation and dysfunction: Inside Kamala Harris’ frustrating start as vice president
88. Director of photography killed, movie director injured after Alec Baldwin discharged prop firearm on movie set
89. Senate bill will narrow income eligibility for $1,400 stimulus checks
90. Silent Melania Trump plods toward end of her husband’s tumultuous term
91. Interactive: Tracking Covid-19 vaccines in the US
92. Brian Laundrie left home without phone or wallet and his parents were concerned he might hurt himself, source says
93. As riot raged at Capitol, Trump tried to call senators to overturn election
94. They stormed the Capitol to overturn the results of an election they didn’t vote in
95. The ‘headache’ Trump left behind for Biden on the White House lawn
96. Trump, estranged from Presidents Club, excluded from predecessors’ PSA
97. Trump’s 11th-hour pardons keep with tradition, even if those pardoned do not
98. Chicago police say bodycam footage shows less than a second passes from when 13-year-old is seen holding a handgun and is shot by officer
99. Trump attacks No. 2 Senate Republican as the President turns on allies in his final days in office
100. Costco is offering a new perk to club members
