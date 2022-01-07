Jack Nicklaus Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

Here’s a look at the life of retired professional golfer Jack Nicklaus.

Personal

Birth date: January 21, 1940

Birth place: Columbus, Ohio

Birth name: Jack William Nicklaus

Father: Louis Charles Nicklaus Jr., a pharmacist

Mother: Helen (Schoener) Nicklaus

Marriage: Barbara Jean (Bash) Nicklaus (July 23, 1960-present)

Children: Michael, July 24, 1973; Gary, January 15, 1969; Nancy, May 5, 1965; Steve, April 11,1963; Jack II, September 23, 1961

Education: Attended The Ohio State University, 1957-1961

Other Facts

Nicknamed “Golden Bear.”

Began playing golf at age 10.

Has won 18 professional major championships: six Masters, five PGA Championships, four US Opens and three British Opens. Additionally, Nicklaus has won two US Amateur Championships.

Owns Nicklaus Companies, which includes a successful golf course design business.

Timeline

1956 – Wins the Ohio State Open golf tournament at age 16.

1959 and 1961 – Wins the US Amateur Championship.

January 1962 – First professional start at the Los Angeles Open.

June 1962 – First professional win, defeating Arnold Palmer at the US Open.

1962, 1967, 1972 and 1980 – Wins the US Open.

1963, 1965, 1966, 1972, 1975 and 1986 – Wins the Masters.

1963, 1971, 1973, 1975 and 1980 – Wins the PGA Championship.

1966, 1970 and 1978 – Wins the British Open.

1967, 1972, 1973, 1975 and 1976 – Named PGA Player of the Year.

1974 – Inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

1991 and 1993 – Wins the US Senior Open.

1997 – “Jack Nicklaus: My Story,” written with Ken Bowden, is published.

1999 – Named Sports Illustrated’s best individual male athlete of the 20th century.

2001 – Is awarded the ESPY Lifetime Achievement Award.

2002 – The Jack Nicklaus Museum opens on the campus of The Ohio State University.

2004 – The Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation is formed.

2005 – Retires from tournament competition.

2005 – Is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

2006 – Is inducted into the PGA Professional Hall of Fame.

March 24, 2015 – Honored with the Congressional Gold Medal.

December 2015 – Nicklaus receives Sports Illustrated’s Muhammad Ali Legacy Award.

February 18, 2016 – Undergoes experimental stem cell therapy to help with debilitating back pain.

July 19, 2020 – Nicklaus reveals that he and his wife both tested positive for the Covid-19 virus on March 13 and stayed at their home in North Palm Beach, Florida, until they recovered on April 20.

