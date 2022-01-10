LAPD officers pull injured pilot from crashed plane moments before train slams into wreckage

By Josh Campbell and Melissa Alonso, CNN

A pilot whose plane crashed onto train tracks in the Pocoima neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday afternoon was pulled to safety by police officers just moments before a train slammed into the wreckage.

Dramatic body camera video of the rescue shows officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) Foothill Division pulling the bloodied and apparently disoriented pilot from the damaged fuselage of a private aircraft.

In the brief clip, an officer is heard yelling, “Go, go, go!” as they drag the pilot away seconds before a Metrolink commuter train sounds its horn and hits the empty plane.

The pilot was taken to a regional trauma center, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Fire Department. The extent of the pilot’s injuries were not disclosed. No other injuries were reported, said LAFD.

CNN has reached out to Metrolink for comment on the condition of the train crew and passengers.

The plane “lost power, (and) crashed onto tracks” near Whiteman Airport, according to a tweet from LAPD’s Operations-Valley Bureau.

CNN has reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration for comment.

