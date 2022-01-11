Olaf Scholz Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

Here’s some background information about the life of Olaf Scholz, the chancellor of Germany.

Personal:

Birth date: June 14, 1958

Birth place: Osnabrück, Germany

Birth name: Olaf Scholz

Father: Gerhard Scholz, textile worker

Mother: Christel Scholz, textile worker

Marriage: Britta Ernst (1998-present)

Education: University of Hamburg, J.D., 1984

Religion: Non-denominational

Other Facts:

Practiced as a labor law attorney.

Nicknamed “Scholzomat” for his controlled, robot-like communication style.

Timeline:

1975 – Joins the Social Democratic Party (SPD) of Germany as a student.

1982-1988 – Deputy chairman of the SPD youth organization, Jusos.

1998-2001 – A member of the German federal parliament (Bundestag).

May 2001-October 2001 – Senator for the Interior of Hamburg.

2002 – Reelected to the Bundestag.

2002-2004 – Secretary-general of the SPD.

2007-2009 – Federal Minister of Labour and Social Affairs.

2011-2018 – Mayor of Hamburg.

July 2017 – After a group of anti-capitalist protesters clash with the riot police in Hamburg during the G20 summit meeting, Scholz is criticized for his handling of the protests, and some politicians call for his resignation.

February-April 2018 – Acting Chair of the SPD

August 10, 2020 – Is nominated to be the SPD candidate for chancellor of Germany.

September 20, 2021 – Is ordered to appear before a parliamentary committee after a raid of the finance ministry during an investigation of money-laundering and obstruction of justice.

September 26, 2021 – The SPD wins the federal election with 25.7% of the vote.

November 24, 2021 – Following two months of negotiations to form a new government, Scholz announces the SPD will head a three-party coalition with the Greens and pro-business Free Democrats.

December 8, 2021 – Scholz is sworn in as the new chancellor, replacing Angela Merkel.

