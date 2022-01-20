NHL All-Star Game Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

Here’s a look at the National Hockey League (NHL) All-Star Game.

February 5, 2022 – The NHL All-Star Game is scheduled to take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

January 25, 2020 – The NHL All-Star Game takes place at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The Pacific Division defeats the Atlantic Division 5-4. David Pastrnak is named MVP.

Other Facts

The All-Star Game is sponsored by Honda.

Fans vote online to select the captains of four divisions. The player with the most votes in his division wins.

The NHL Hockey Operations Dept. selects the remaining 40: six forwards, three defensemen and two goalies per team, for a total of 44 All-Stars. There are 11 players on each team.

The division representatives in the Western (Central and Pacific) and Eastern (Atlantic and Metropolitan) conferences play, then the winners face off for the championship.

2022 NHL All-Star Team Captains

Atlantic Division: Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

Central Division: Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

Metropolitan Division: Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

Pacific Division: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Full All-Star Game Rosters

Timeline

October 13, 1947 – The first NHL All-Star Game is played in Toronto. The defending Stanley Cup team plays a selection of players from the league’s other teams.

1966-1967 – The All-Star Game is moved from the start of the season to mid-season.

1968 – The last year that the defending Stanley Cup team plays against a selection of All-Stars.

1979 – The All-Star Game is replaced with a game pitting NHL stars against players from the Soviet Union. This happens again in 1987.

1995 – The All-Star Game is canceled due to a labor dispute.

1998 – The format of the All-Star Game is changed again. North American stars play against a group of all-stars from around the world. This format lasts for five years.

2005 – The All-Star Game is canceled due to a labor dispute.

2006, 2010, 2014 – No All-Star Game due to the Winter Olympics.

2011 – The format of the All-Star Game changes from a conference vs. conference format to a fantasy draft format.

2013 – The All-Star game is canceled due to a labor dispute.

January 25, 2015 – The NHL All-Star Game is held in Columbus, Ohio. Team Toews defeats Team Foligno 17-12, in the highest scoring All-Star Game in history.

November 2015 – The format changes again, to a three-on-three tournament between the four division teams.

October 22, 2020 – The NHL announces that the 2021 All-Star Game, originally scheduled to take place on January 30 at BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, is postponed until 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

