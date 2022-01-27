Alleged Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley’s attorneys planning insanity defense

By Taylor Romine, CNN

Ethan Crumbley, who is accused of killing four people in a school shooting at a Michigan high school in November, is planning on using an insanity defense at trial, according to a court filing.

Crumbley’s defense attorneys filed a notice on Thursday saying that they plan to “assert the defense of insanity at the time of the alleged offense.”

CNN has reached out to Crumbley’s attorneys and the Oakland County Prosecutor’s office for comment.

Crumbley faces 24 charges, including one count of terrorism causing death and four counts of first-degree murder, in connection to the shooting in late November. He is being charged as an adult.

Four students — Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Tate Myre, 16; Hana St. Juliana, 14; and Justin Shilling, 17 — were killed. Another six students and one teacher were wounded in the attack, the deadliest shooting on a US K-12 campus since 2018.

Prior to the shooting, teachers had reported concerning behavior from Crumbley, authorities say, including the fact he was found hours before the killings with a drawing that essentially depicted a shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

