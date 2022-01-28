Mail began to pile up at a home. The local mail carrier noticed and saved a woman’s life

By Sara Smart, CNN

A New Hampshire postal worker is now a local hero after she helped save a woman’s life.

Newmarket mail carrier Kayla Berridge realized during her shift on January 27 that mail had been piling up for four days at a resident’s home. Newmarket is around 40 miles from Concord.

“I hadn’t seen her in a while and I noticed her mail wasn’t getting picked up, so I got a little concerned,” Berridge told CNN Friday. The woman, who is in her 80s, would sometimes chat with her, Berridge said.

Berridge had a gut feeling that she ought to call for a wellness check on the home, she said.

It was the right decision. Inside, the woman had been trapped on the floor of her bedroom for at least three days, the Newmarket Police Department would later report.

Police Lt. Wayne Stevens told CNN that the first detective to arrive on the scene could faintly hear the woman calling for help as he knocked on the door.

Stevens pulled up to the house with another officer who had visited the woman before and was able to gain entry.

Once inside, the officers found the woman on the floor of her bedroom, under items including artwork and frames. Police believe she tried to grab her bed for support but the items on the bed ended up falling on her.

The woman was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with hypothermia and dehydration. She is still in the hospital as of Friday, but her family told Stevens she is stable and recovering well.

During her four years as a mail carrier, Berridge said she has never had to call a wellness check, but there have been close calls. Mail piling up, no outgoing mail or a car parked in the driveway consistently are all signs Berridge said she looks for.

“Newmarket is a great little town,” Berridge added. “Everyone has each other’s backs.”

Stevens said this isn’t the first time the department has conducted a wellness check called in by a postal carrier — but it is a rare case where they found someone in need of help.

“Without a doubt, she saved this lady’s life,” Stevens said. “That’s part of being a letter carrier in a small town and taking your job to the next level. She did a great job.”

