Snow-covered bridge in Pittsburgh collapses

A snow-covered bridge in Pittsburgh collapsed Friday morning, Pittsburgh Public Safety said in a tweet.

There is a strong smell of natural gas reported in the area, and residents are being asked to avoid the area, police said.

As of 7 a.m. there were no injuries reported, police said.

President Joe Biden is expected to head to Pittsburgh on Friday on a previously scheduled trip to discuss infrastructure.

