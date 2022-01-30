Federal prosecutors reach plea agreement with Travis and Gregory McMichael on hate crime charges in Ahmaud Arbery’s death

By Melissa Alonso, CNN

Federal prosecutors have reached plea agreements with Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory McMichael, on hate crime charges they faced in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, court documents show.

The men were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility for parole in a Glynn County, Georgia, court in early January for murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black jogger.

The men were also indicted on federal trial on hate crimes charges. That trial was scheduled to begin February 7, according to court documents.

“A copy of the plea agreement has been provided to the Court for its consideration,” said the notices of plea agreements filed Sunday in U.S. District Court, Southern District of Georgia.

Details of the agreement were not specified in the filing.

A third man convicted of killing Arbery and also charged in the federal hate crimes case, William “Roddie” Bryan, was not mentioned in Sunday’s court filings. Bryan, who shot video of Arbery’s killing, was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.

Federal prosecutors asked Ahmaud Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, earlier this month if she would consider a plea deal for her son’s killers before the men were sentenced in Georgia, and she declined, CNN has reported.

In an Instagram post, Cooper-Jones’s attorney, S. Lee Merritt said he “will oppose this deal before the Court” on Monday. He added, “This back room deal represents a betrayal to the Arbery family who is devastated.”

