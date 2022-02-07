Active shooter situation reported at Washington state supermarket, ATF says

By Paul P. Murphy, CNN

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirms to CNN they received a call for assistance for an active shooter situation at a Fred Meyer grocery store in Richland, Washington.

ATF Seattle field office spokesperson Jason Chudy also confirmed to CNN that special agents from their Yakima, Washington, field office were en route to support the Richland Police Department with the active shooter investigation.

Several nearby schools are on lockdown, police said.

This is a developing story.

