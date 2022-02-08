New York governor plans to end the state’s indoor mask mandate for businesses, NYT reports

By Eric Levenson, Amir Vera and Kristina Sgueglia, CNN

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will end the state’s strict Covid-19 mitigation requirements for businesses Wednesday, three people briefed on the decision told The New York Times.

The mandate requires businesses to ask customers for proof of vaccination and for them to wear masks indoors, except when eating or drinking.

CNN has reached out to Hochul’s office and other stakeholders for comment.

Earlier Tuesday, Hochul said she planned to make an announcement Wednesday regarding mask mandates for businesses, one day before it was set to expire across the state.

The announcement comes as the Omicron wave that swept across the US in the last few months has started to recede, prompting many state officials to pull back on Covid-19 mitigation measures.

Hochul issued the mask-or-vaccine requirement for all indoor businesses in December 2021 as the Omicron variant caused a large increase in Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. That wave of new cases peaked about a month ago and has since receded.

The vaccination or mask requirement for businesses was put in place “when we first saw the early signs of this Omicron could be wildly contagious,” she said.

“It certainly was, and so we put in some protections in place to help our workplaces and help employees and customers,” she said.

Two weeks ago, a judge struck down the mandate, saying the Department of Health did not have the authority to put it in place, but an appeals court judge allowed it to stay in effect.

Other states have started lifting their mask mandates. Oregon’s health department announced the state will remove general mask requirements for indoor public places no later than March 31. School mask mandates will also be lifted March 31, according to CNN affiliate KATU-TV.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state’s indoor mask requirement will expire February 15, though unvaccinated people will still need to wear masks indoors.

Hochul met with educators about Covid-19 protocols

Hochul’s announcement also comes a day after she met with teachers, school superintendents and parents to thank them for keeping schools safe and open — and to discuss how to continue to “smartly” protect against Covid-19.

It is unclear at this point if school mask mandates will be addressed in Hochul’s announcement Wednesday. The statewide school mask mandate is set to expire February 21.

In a statement released after the meeting, New York State Boards Association Executive Director Robert S. Schneider summed up the challenge of determining Covid-19 protocols in schools.

“Like everyone, our members are ready to get past this pandemic and return to life as normal, and they want to do so in a way that keeps all of our students, teachers, employees and their families safe. The governor, like school board members, must balance many different concerns and ultimately decide based on what’s best for our students.”

Democratic governors in New Jersey, Delaware and Connecticut announced that school mask mandates will be lifted in the coming weeks. The governors cited the declines in Covid-19 case counts, hospitalizations, test positivity rates and rates of transmission in making their decision.

In Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont said he recommends ending the statewide mask mandate in schools and childcare centers effective February 28, leaving decisions on mask requirements in schools to officials at the local level.

In Delaware, Gov. John Carney said that public and private K-12 mask mandates will expire March 31, and in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy said the state’s universal mask mandate for schools and child-care settings will lift March 7.

Lifting of school mask mandates goes against guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency has not provided states a road map for how to transition from the emergency phase of Covid-19 into the “new normal,” so these states have taken steps on their own.

“We’ve adhered overwhelmingly with the CDC guidance. The reason why we’re making this step today is our reality in New Jersey,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy told CNN on Monday. “We are now in a dramatically different place than the norm right now across the country, which is why we feel like we can decouple and take this step.”

Asked about recent decisions by neighboring states — namely New Jersey — to set a timeline to end the school mask mandates, Hochul said “we are going to assess our situation here in New York.”

“What I understand Governor Murphy was talking about is a situation one month from now,” she said. “So I’m going to continue to head in that direction … We’re hoping to get to that, I’ve said that for weeks, that is our goal, but I’m going to continue looking at the metrics.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Jacqueline Howard contributed to this report.