2 more Houston-area neighborhoods littered with racist and anti-Semitic flyers

Two neighborhoods in northeast Harris County were littered with hundreds of racist and anti-Semitic flyers over the weekend, resident Stacie Brady told CNN.

“It was just so disgusting,” Brady said.

Brady said she and her family found the flyers on the driveway of her Houston-area home around midnight on Saturday after returning from a night out. One flyer showed an image of Adolf Hitler and the text “We can do it again.”

As Brady and her family looked around, she said, they realized that everyone in the neighborhood had a flyer in their driveways, too. “I know that racism stuff exists … I’ve never seen anything like this before,” Brady told CNN by phone.

Brady said that a check of her home surveillance camera footage showed a car driving through her neighborhood and distributing the flyers at 11:51 p.m.

Brady shared a photo and videos of the flyers with CNN. CNN is choosing not to show the flyers in detail because they are racist and anti-Semitic in nature.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office says it’s investigating the case after receiving a report from a resident on Sunday. No suspects have been identified, the constable’s office said.

Brady said she and her family drove around her neighborhood and an adjacent one for three hours Sunday, from 1:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m., collecting at least 400 flyers from driveways. The flyers were inside plastic bags.

“I just didn’t want anybody else to see this,” she said.

It was the second time in a week that a Houston-area community was littered with racist flyers. A community in northwest Harris County woke up to White supremacist flyers on their car windshields and the front doors of their homes on February 6, CNN previously reported.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating that case. The FBI Houston Field Office told CNN last week that it was aware of the incident in northwest Harris County — but that the bureau does not confirm or deny the existence of investigations.

The FBI is the agency that investigates allegations of violations of federal civil rights statues. In October of last year, the FBI’s Houston field office launched a campaign to encourage the public to report allegations of hate crimes to law enforcement.

The Anti-Defamation League has been following this type of activity in the Houston-area and says it’s on the rise.

“We are concerned about recent hateful propaganda distribution in Houston-area neighborhoods,” Mark B. Toubin, the organization’s Southwest regional director said in a statement to CNN.

“There is an uptick in this kind of activity, and the media coverage it gets fuels the increase. We remain grateful that recipients of these loathsome flyers full of lies see the propaganda for what it truly is, an attempt by white supremacists and antisemites bring others into their hateful ideology. Thanks to the good people who are disgusted by the flyers, that attempt has failed,” the statement said.

A video Brady shared with CNN shows Brady narrating as she collects flyers from driveways and throws them inside her car. Brady says to camera that she hopes she picks up the flyers before her neighbors wake up to the “disgusting” pieces of paper.

Brady also had a message for the people who distributed the flyers.

“You didn’t spread the hate tonight,” she said.

