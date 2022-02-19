A helicopter crashed into the ocean near Miami Beach

By Raja Razek, CNN

A helicopter crashed into the Atlantic Ocean near the Miami Beach shore on Saturday, according to a tweet by Miami Beach Police.

Two passengers were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, police said in the tweet. Their conditions were described as “stable.” A third passenger was not injured in the crash, according to Miami Beach Police Public Information Officer Ernesto Rodriguez.

“This afternoon at 1:10 p.m., MBPD received a call of a helicopter crash in the ocean near 10 Street. Police and @MiamiBeachFire responded to the scene along with several partner agencies. Two occupants have been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition,” police said.

A video accompanying the tweet shows a helicopter falling into the ocean near beachgoers and swimmers.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is ​responding to the scene and a portion of the beach is closed, police said.

The helicopter is a Robinson R44, according to a statement from the FAA obtained by CNN. The crash occurred under “unknown circumstances,” the FAA said.

“The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates,” the statement reads.

This is a developing story.

