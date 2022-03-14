WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Scott Hall dies

By Joe Sutton, CNN

Former wrestler and World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Famer Scott Hall, who reached stardom as “Razor Ramon” during the heyday of his career in the 1990s, has died, according to the WWE.

“WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Hall’s family, friends and fans,” the WWE said in a tweet on Monday.

Hall wrestled for various organizations across the country throughout the 1980s before joining World Championship Wrestling (WCW) in 1991, according to WWE. Hall signed with WWE in 1992 and became a four-time Intercontinental champion performing as Razor Ramon.

Matches against fellow wrestler Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania X and SummerSlam 1995 are “both considered all-time classics by fans and industry insiders alike,” according to the statement. Hall then rejoined WCW in 1996 and performed under his real name as part of the popular wrestling group nWo (New World Order) alongside legends Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash.

Hall was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as Razor Ramon in 2014 and again as a member of the nWo in 2020, according to WWE.

CNN has reached out to WWE for more information on Hall’s death.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.