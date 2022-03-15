Chicago police officers won’t be charged in shootings of Adam Toledo and Anthony Alvarez

By Steve Almasy, CNN

Authorities in Illinois will not file charges against the Chicago police officers who fatally shot Adam Toledo and Anthony Alvarez on separate occasions in 2021, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced Tuesday.

On March 29, 2021, Toledo, 13, was fatally shot by officers at the end of a foot chase. Police said body camera footage shows Toledo holding a gun in his right hand, but it vanishes from sight as he turns toward the officer and begins to raise his hands as he’s shot. A gun was later found behind a fence a few feet from where Toledo was killed.

Chicago police had responded almost immediately to a notification from ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system that alerts officers to gunfire. The responding officers were informed that eight shots had been fired, according to police radio traffic released by authorities, and encountered Toledo fleeing in an alley before running after him.

Two days later, Alvarez, 22, was fatally shot by an officer — 10 miles from where Toledo was killed — after he ran from police. Chicago police say he was armed during the case, and surveillance footage shows him dropping what appears to be a gun onto the grass nearby as he was shot by an officer.

Attorneys Adeena Weiss Ortiz and Joel Hirschhorn, who represent the family of Adam Toledo, said they and the family were “profoundly disappointed.”

“Despite that decision, we will continue fighting for Adam and have filed our civil complaint seeking monetary damages,” they said in a news release. “Officer (Eric) Stillman’s use of deadly force was excessive and posed a threat to the safety of Adam and others. We will be contacting the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division to address this horrific travesty.”

CNN has also reached out to Alvarez’s family for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

