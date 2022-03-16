Jussie Smollett will be released from jail pending an appeal of his conviction, court rules

By Omar Jimenez and Christina Maxouris, CNN

Jussie Smollett will be released from jail pending an appeal of his conviction, an Illinois appeals court has ruled.

The former “Empire” actor was sentenced last week to 30 months of felony probation — including 150 days in jail — and ordered to pay restitution of more than $120,000 and a $25,000 fine for making false reports to police that he was the victim of a hate crime in January 2019.

The appeals court order, entered on Wednesday, says Smollett “shall be released from custody … upon posting of a personal recognizance bond (I Bond) in the amount of $150,000.”

A personal recognizance bond in Illinois means that a person is released on the condition that they will attend all required future court proceedings, usually without having to pay any money.

The court granted a motion made by Smollett’s attorneys to delay his sentence and grant him bond until their appeal of his conviction has been decided on. Part of the reasoning listed in the order is that the court found it would be “unable to dispose of the instant appeal before the defendant would have served his entire sentence of incarceration.”

Smollett was found guilty in December on five counts of felony disorderly conduct for making false reports about what he said was an anti-gay and anti-Black hate crime.

The actor, who is Black and gay, told Chicago police that two unknown men attacked him on one January 2019 night, yelled racist and homophobic slurs at him, poured bleach on him and wrapped a noose around his neck. But investigators said they determined the actor orchestrated the attack and paid two brothers he knew from the Fox drama series to stage the act for publicity.

Smollett maintained his innocence under oath during his trial.

But during last week’s sentencing, Cook County Judge James Linn told Smollett, “You’re not a victim of a racial hate crime, you’re not a victim of a homophobic hate crime. You’re just a charlatan pretending to be a victim of a hate crime.”

The judge spoke for more than half an hour during the proceeding, telling the actor that while many people vouched for Smollett and his character and asked the judge for a lenient sentence, Smollett’s premeditation in the act he orchestrated was an “aggravating factor” in the case.

“You do have quite a record of real community service,” the judge said Thursday. “I’m mindful of pleas of mercy, particularly from people that are in the arena.” But, ultimately, the judge said, this act showed Smollett’s “dark side.”

Following the announcement of his sentence, Smollett addressed the judge, saying “I did not do this,” before turning to the court and exclaiming he was not suicidal, and that “if anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself. And you must all know that.”

