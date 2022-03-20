Three people were killed in a shooting at a North Carolina hotel

By Melissa Alonso, CNN

Three people were killed and two others injured in a shooting at a Fayetteville, North Carolina hotel Saturday.

The incident took place at the Baymont Ramada, the Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) said in a tweet. The hotel is located about 10 miles south of Fort Bragg.

The identities of the victims were not released.

“Two other victims are at an area hospital for treatment,” police said.

Officials are urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact FPD or submit a tip online.

The-CNN-Wire

