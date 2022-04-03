Start your week smart: Ukraine, Pakistan, Brazil, Alaska Airlines, Estelle Harris



Curious about cryptocurrencies but don’t know where to begin? Help is on the way. Some employers may soon offer you the option to invest in bitcoin and other digital currencies through your 401(k).

The weekend that was

• The southern coastal city of Odesa came under attack earlier today, with a local official saying a Russian missile strike had hit “critical infrastructure.” Follow CNN’s full coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine here.

• Imran Khan survived an attempt to oust him as Pakistan’s prime minister today after a no-confidence vote was blocked in Parliament by the deputy speaker. Khan, who is facing the toughest challenge of his political career, requested the country’s president dissolve Parliament and called on the nation to prepare for a fresh election.

• At least 14 people were killed, including seven children, after days of heavy rains triggered flooding and landslides in the southeastern Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro, the State Civil Defense told CNN yesterday.

• Alaska Airlines canceled dozens of flights this weekend as its pilots held informational pickets in numerous cities throughout the United States in an almost 3-year-long deadlock in contract negotiations with the airline.

• Estelle Harris, the actress known for playing George Costanza’s mother on “Seinfeld,” died yesterday, her agent told CNN. She was 93. Harris, whose distinctive voice was sought after in various roles, unforgettably played Estelle Costanza on the 90s sitcom, often bickering with her on-screen husband Jerry Stiller and her fictional son, Jason Alexander.

The week ahead

Monday

After a one-week delay, the Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to consider the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. Jackson’s confirmation hearings concluded on March 24 after rounds of questioning and some heated exchanges with GOP senators. Last week, Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said she will vote to confirm Jackson to the high court — the first GOP senator to do so.

Tuesday

California will hold a special primary election for the state’s 22nd Congressional District. Former GOP Rep. Devin Nunes set off this special primary contest with his resignation from Congress in January to join former President Donald Trump’s new social media venture.

Wednesday

The Federal Reserve will release the minutes from its last meeting in mid-March when officials announced they were raising interest rates — the first of what is expected to be a series of rate hikes this year to combat inflation. Economists and traders on Wall Street often scrutinize these minutes for clues about the timing of future interest rate moves.

Thursday

April 7 is the World Health Organization’s World Health Day 2022. And in an ironic confluence of events, it’s also National Beer Day in the US.

What’s happening in entertainment

The 64th Grammy Awards

Trevor Noah will host music’s biggest night from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas tonight at 8 p.m ET. Expect performances from Gen Z stars and nominees Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish, as well as appearances from Silk Sonic, John Legend and Carrie Underwood. Grammy-nominated Kanye West, however, will not be performing.

‘Game of Thrones’ prequel will premiere this summer

Devotees of all things Westeros, our long night of pining after the new “Game of Thrones” series is nearly over — “House of the Dragon” is finally hatching this summer. The highly anticipated prequel to HBO’s fantasy megahit, which is set some 200 years before the events of the original series, will premiere August 21. (HBO and CNN are owned by WarnerMedia.)

What’s happening in sports

NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship

North Carolina and No. 1 seed Kansas will play for the 2022 NCAA men’s national basketball championship Monday in the Superdome in New Orleans. The win by No. 8 seed UNC effectively ended Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s legendary career. “Coach K” coached at Duke for 42 seasons and is the NCAA’s all-time winningest, with national championships in 1991, 1992, 2001, 2010 and 2015.

Play Ball!

After a nearly 100-day lockout that delayed Spring Training, Thursday is Opening Day for Major League Baseball. The first pitch in the season-opening game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET.

The Masters

The hottest topic in the golf world is whether Tiger Woods will tee it up when the Masters tournament begins Thursday. The 15-time major champion sparked speculation that he could make a dramatic return to the sport after it was widely reported that he played a practice round at Augusta National last week. The 46-year-old, who has not played in an official tournament since suffering serious leg injuries in a car crash in February 2021, is listed among the 91 starters for the event.

