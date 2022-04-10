This man won the lottery using his little brother’s license plate numbers

By Zoe Sottile, CNN

A lucky Maryland man snagged a $25,000 lottery prize after playing the numbers on his younger brother’s license plate.

The anonymous Windsor Mill winner, who used the name “Big Fish” to share his story, won the prize in the “Pick 5” game, according to the Maryland Lottery. He placed eight 50-cent bets using the numbers on his sibling’s license plate: 2, 6, 6, 6, and 4.

His lucky win came in the March 29 evening drawing. “Big Fish” is a frequent lottery player, said the lottery.

Still, he was “totally surprised” at his win. He told lottery officials that he “has no definite plans for his prize” at the moment, but he might pay bills, pay for car maintenance, or share some of the winnings with his five siblings.

The retailer where “Big Fish” purchased his winning ticket, Liberty Wine & Spirits, will also receive a $250 bonus.

The odds of winning the $25,000 prize in the “Pick 5” game are just 1 in 100,000, according to the lottery.

