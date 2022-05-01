A man was fatally stabbed at the Dave & Busters in Times Square

By Alaa Elassar, CNN

A man died after being stabbed in the chest on Saturday following a dispute at the Dave & Busters in New York City’s Times Square.

Allen Stanford, 39, of Harlem, was identified by the New York City Police Department (NYPD) as the victim.

The incident took place around 10:44 p.m. when police officers responded to a “call of an assault in progress” inside 234 West 42 Street, where the Dave & Busters is located, NYPD said in a news release.

Law enforcement officers arrived and discovered Stanford with a stab wound in his chest. He was transported to St. Luke’s Roosevelt Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Jesse Armstrong, 41, was arrested and charged with murder Sunday, the NYPD said. It is unclear if Armstrong has legal representation.

The stabbing comes in the midst of a spike in crime, with the city recording a 42.7% increase in major crimes compared to the same period in 2021, according to statistics from the NYPD on April 24.

The figures include a 46.7% increase in robberies, a 54% spike in grand larceny incidents and a 14.9% jump in rape reports. Murder rates have decreased 13.1% over last year, but are still up 9.2% over the last two years.

The NYPD is planning to enhance night patrol numbers in anticipation of increased crime in the city as temperatures are getting warmer, the NYPD confirmed to CNN Sunday.

There are also plans to add “violence reduction coordinators” in each of the city’s boroughs, the department said.

