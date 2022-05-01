A Virginia tattoo shop will give you a ‘mayo-themed’ tattoo for free

By Zoe Sottile, CNN

Love mayonnaise enough to put it on your body forever? A Virginia tattoo shop might just have the perfect deal for you.

Yellow Bird Tattoo is teaming up with Richmond-based Duke’s Mayonnaise to offer free, mayonnaise-themed tattoos — for one day only.

The special flash tattoo event will take place on May 13th, according to an Instagram account promoting the event. Mayo-lovers can choose from a set menu of over 40 designs, tattooed with color or in black on their arms and legs.

Designs range from something simple like a classic heart surrounding the name “Duke’s,” to more creative ideas, like a snail with a mayonnaise container for its shell.

But it might be hard to snag an appointment. According to the Duke’s Mayo Tattoos Instagram, all slots for the event are currently full. Interested clients can still send an email to be placed on a waitlist in case of cancellations.

And for a price, mayo fans who missed the promotion will still be able to get tattoos with some of the unique designs inked afterwards.

The brand says that they want to be the “most tattooed mayo brand in the world.”

“A huge thank you to our twang gang, our Duke’s crew, our mayo kings and queens that want to ink this incredible flash and mayo loyalty on your bodies,” said Duke’s Mayonnaise brand on Instagram. “You’re the real MVPS.”

