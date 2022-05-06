Second body recovered after three children went missing in Mississippi River

By Amanda Watts, CNN

The body of a 14-year-old girl was found in the Mississippi River, the second body recovered after three children went missing in the water last month, according to the New Orleans mayor.

“Last night’s tragic news on the recovery of the body of 14-year-old Brandy Wilson from the Mississippi River breaks my heart,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Friday in a statement.

Wilson, 15-year-old Kevin Poole Jr., and an unidentified 8-year old were last seen April 23 when they wound up in the river near the Crescent City Connection bridge in New Orleans.

Kevin’s body was recovered on Monday.

It’s unclear how the children got into the water. CNN affiliate WDSU reported it appears the three were playing when one of the girls fell in, and the other two tried to save her.

The US Coast Guard suspended its active search for the three on April 25 after rescue teams searched more than 90 miles along the Mississippi River.

“I will continue to pray for the families of these young souls,” Cantrell said. “They have endured a level of grief that I could never imagine as parent, and I send a plea to the people of this community to rally around them as they will need continuous love and support from all of us.”

