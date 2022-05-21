Skip to Content
CNN - National
1 dead, 3 injured in New Orleans shooting overnight

<i>CNN</i><br/>The shooting was in the 5100 block of St. Claude Avenue in the Holy Cross neighborhood.
By Rebekah Riess, CNN

A man was killed and three other people injured in a shooting in New Orleans’ Holy Cross neighborhood overnight, police said Saturday.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting and found four people shot, the New Orleans Police Department said.

A 43-year-old man was dead on the scene. A 29-year-old woman later arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle. Emergency crews took a 50-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man to be treated.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

