10 people injured, 4 critically, in downtown Charleston shooting on Monday night, police say

Ten people were injured, including a 17-year-old, in a shooting in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, on Monday, police said.

Four people were hospitalized in critical condition, Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said in a news conference Tuesday.

A police officer was also wounded by shrapnel and two sheriff’s deputies were assaulted after responding to the scene, he said.

One person was arrested for disorderly conduct, and another was arrested Tuesday morning, according to Reynolds.

“We are lucky we don’t have a dead cop or dead citizens,” Reynolds said.

Late Monday night, an officer responded to a noise complaint in the area of 41 South Street, where there is a vacant lot, according to the chief.

“There was a lot of people, and there was a loud party, which we had gotten calls for,” Reynolds said. More than 100 people attended the event, police said.

“Immediately, the officer took gunfire. Two shots went into his cruiser,” the chief said. The officer was treated at a hospital for his shrapnel injuries and was released, Reynolds said.

Several officers responded to the scene, according to police, and several cars were hit by gunfire.

Sheriff deputies who responded were assaulted and “injured in that melee”, Reynolds said, adding that they have since been released from hospital and are “going to be okay.”

There were more than 100 evidence markers in the crime scene that spanned “many blocks,” according to Reynolds, and more than half of them are shell casings.

Investigators have been out working the scene, and will “keep working it until we make arrests,” the chief said. “And we normally do make arrests, and I want arrests in this. I want accountability.”

