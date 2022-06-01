2 Utah families sue over ban on transgender women and girls competing in school sports

By Paradise Afshar and Melissa Alonso, CNN

The families of two Utah teenagers have filed a lawsuit challenging a state law that bans transgender women and girls from participating in school sports.

The suit asks the court to declare the ban unconstitutional and block its enforcement. It was filed Tuesday in the Third Judicial District Court for Salt Lake County.

In March, GOP lawmakers in Utah overrode Republican Gov. Spencer Cox’s veto of HB 11, which bans transgender athletes from competing on women’s and girls’ sports teams. Advocates said the law was necessary to preserve fair competition opportunities, but Cox questioned the need for it and said it targeted a marginalized group with a high suicide rate.

Across the country, a growing number of lawsuits have been filed over transgender students participating in school sports.

In Utah, a group representing the two student plaintiffs said the state’s law is unfounded.

“It really is a tragically fear-based law,” said Shannon Minter, legal director of the National Center for Lesbian Rights.

The state’s ban, the suit says, is “based on unfounded stereotypes, fears, and misconceptions about girls who are transgender. It is not supported by medical or scientific evidence.” It also states if gender dysphoria is left untreated, it can “cause anxiety, depression, eating disorders, substance abuse, self-harm, and suicide.”

The defendants named in the lawsuit include the Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) — which regulates interscholastic sports and activities in the state — Granite School District and the district’s superintendent, Rich Nye.

The two student-athletes are identified in the lawsuit by pseudonyms: Jenny Roe, a 16-year-old volleyball player, and Jane Noe, a 13-year-old swimmer.

Jenny was diagnosed with gender dysphoria when she was 12 years old, and Jane was diagnosed at about 8. Both teens receive puberty-blocking medication that has prevented them from going through male puberty, according to the lawsuit.

Playing sports with members of their gender is critical to the emotional well-being of both teens, the lawsuit states, adding Jenny qualified to play on the girls’ team under the UHSAA guidelines.

“My last season playing volleyball was one of the best times of my life. I loved my teammates, felt part of something bigger than myself, and finally had a way to socialize with friends after being cooped up during the pandemic,” Jenny said in a statement.

“This law devastated me. I just want to play on a team like any other kid.”

UHSAA was not aware of the active litigation but had no comment, an agency spokesperson told CNN.

CNN has reached out to Granite School District for comment.

