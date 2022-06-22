Trumpet, a bloodhound, wins Best in Show at the Westminster Dog Show

By Christina Maxouris and Aya Elamroussi, CNN

Trumpet, a bloodhound, was crowned the Best in Show winner at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Wednesday night.

The show is the second-oldest continuous sporting event in the US after Kentucky Derby and crowned its winner from among contenders who won in earlier best-in-group competitions.

Trumpet is owned by Chris and Bryan Flessner, Heather Buehner and Tina Kocar, according to the WKC.

Bloodhounds are “one of the oldest breeds of dogs that hunt by scent,” according to WKC classifications. A discovery by a trained bloodhound may be used in a court of law, the club said.

Winston, a French bulldog, took home the Reserve Best in Show title. One of Winston’s owners is NFL defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

The show began Saturday at the Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, New York, marking its second year at the location instead of its usual home at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. The competition was originally relocated due to Covid-19 concerns.

Nearly 3,500 dogs — representing more than 200 breeds and varieties — took part in the competition, according to a news release from the organizers.

Here’s how they selected their winner

The show’s selected finalists represent the best of seven different groups of dog breeds: hound, toy, non-sporting, herding, sporting, working and terrier.

Here’s who won in each of the groups:

Hound: Trumpet the Bloodhound

Toy: Hollywood the Maltese

Non-sporting: Winston the French Bulldog

Herding: River the German Shepherd

Sporting: Belle the English Setter

Working: Striker the Samoyed

Terrier: MM the Lakeland

CNN's AJ Willingham and Zoe Sottile contributed to this report.