Detroit police officer killed after being ‘ambushed’ while responding to a gunfire call

A Detroit police officer was shot and killed on Wednesday after allegedly being “ambushed” by a 19-year-old gunman while responding to a 911 call of gunshots being fired, authorities said.

Detroit Police Chief James E. White said that four responding officers engaged and killed the gunman, Ehmani Mack Davis, as he was allegedly approaching the injured police officer and his partner in what investigators believe was an attempt to carry out further attacks. Police have not determined the shooter’s motivation.

Officer Loren Courts, 40, and his partner had just arrived at the 911 call, and were still in their patrol car as Davis opened fire from an upstairs window striking Courts, White said.

“Candidly, we were robbed. We were robbed of one of our heroes. And we should all be outraged. We should be outraged. This is unacceptable,” White said.

Courts, a five-year veteran, and the son of a retired Detroit police officer, leaves behind a wife and two children. Courts’ father “loved his city so much that he encouraged his son to join the Detroit Police Department to continue his legacy,” White said.

The incident took place Wednesday night. The 911 call was made around 7:30 p.m. Courts, who was in the driver’s seat of the patrol car, was shot about 10 minutes later.

After being shot, Courts put the car in reverse and he and his partner, Officer Amanda Hudgens, jumped out of the car to take cover, “but he was already hit in a major artery and was dying,” White said. Courts collapsed and Hudgens started applying pressure to his wound.

Less than two minutes after shooting Courts, Davis came downstairs and was pointing a 7.62 semi-automatic Draco pistol with a banana clip at the two officers, Detroit Police Director of Professional Standards Chris Graveline said. That weapon is a similar caliber to an AK-47 and is designed to fire, in quick succession, multiple rounds, Graveline added.

The police chief said that Hudgens saw the shooter and quickly had to decide if she would continue to apply pressure to Courts’ wound or challenge the gunman.

“She made her choice that many people in the same circumstance would say they would make, but it’s the first time I’ve ever seen anyone make it. She braced herself to be shot in the back of the head or in the back while she administered first aid,” White said.

“He’s (Davis) advancing on her with an assault rifle (sic). She’s administering first aid … she glances back, braces herself and continues to apply direct pressure,” he added.

At the same time, officers shot and killed Davis, ending the threat, White said.

White said responding officers “followed their training, acted appropriately and stopped the threat.”

White said Davis had purchased the gun within the past two weeks. Police said a warrant was submitted to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office on June 21 for Davis on a charge of an assault with intent to murder

Courts’ wife, Kristine, posted on Facebook, “This man was so much more than a police officer. He was an amazing dad, my best friend and the man I married. All the news articles talk about is a DPD officer. He was so much more to me and the kids. Our Batman!”

“I’m broken, I can’t begin to imagine how we are going to live without him. My babies need him. I need him. I keep thinking I’m going to wake up from this nightmare and he’s going to come home … me and my babies will never be the same. I already miss his hugs, his voice, his jokes, and his smile with those eyes. Rest In Peace daddy, we will never stop loving you,” she added.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said US and Michigan flags throughout the state will be lowered on the day of Courts’ interment and another date the family chooses. “Michigan is heartbroken by the loss of Officer Loren Courts. Officer Courts was a dedicated public servant and proud Detroiter. Yesterday, he made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty,” she said in a statement.

The Detroit Police Department has lost nine officers in the line of duty since 2015, according to the Michigan Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Monument Fund.

White said he needs the lawmakers and the courts “to step up” because “it’s getting a little bit old hearing about what everyone’s going to do. It’s time to do it. We are reeling, but we are resolute in our mission to protect and serve this community.”

“The reality of it is this is beyond Detroit’s issue. This is the country’s issue and the relationship with law enforcement. It’s this you know, anti-law enforcement conversation.”

