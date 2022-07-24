A drive-by shooting left 8 people under the age of 21 injured in Atlanta, police say

By Hannah Sarisohn, Michelle Watson and Zoe Sottile, CNN

Eight people between the ages of 16 and 21 were shot early Sunday morning while standing outside a gas station in Atlanta, according to police.

A group of around 12 people was gathered at the parking lot of a Shell gas station when a vehicle drove into the parking lot and shots were fired from inside the car, a police spokesperson told CNN affiliate WXIA-TV. A total of 8 people, including six women between the ages of 16 and 21 years old, and two men, 18 and 21 years old, were shot.

In a statement, the Atlanta Police Department said that the shooter or shooters remain unknown at this time and the incident remains under investigation.

All of the victims arrived at a hospital shortly after the shooting, according to the police statement. A driver flagged down a police car at around 1:00 a.m. Sunday and told officers four people in the car had been shot, the statement said. Police escorted the victims to Piedmont Hospital.

Two other victims of the same shooting also arrived at Piedmont Hospital to receive treatment. These six victims were in stable condition, police say.

Another two victims first arrived at Emory Hospital in critical condition and were transferred to Grady Memorial Hospital.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.