Skip to Content
CNN - National
By
Published 11:45 PM

1 person dead after shooting in a Las Vegas hotel room, police say

By Tina Burnside, CNN

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a shooting in a hotel room at the Mirage Hotel and Casino that left one person dead, the department said in a tweet Thursday night.

Police are urging people to stay away from the area as they continue the investigation.

Social media posts showed a heavy police presence at the resort, though details of the shooting remain unclear.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - National

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content