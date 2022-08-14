Three injured in shooting at Six Flags Great America in Illinois

By Amanda Jackson, CNN

Three people were injured in a shooting in the parking lot of the Six Flags Great America amusement park in Gurnee, Illinois, Sunday night, the park confirmed.

The shots were fired from a single vehicle, which then drove away “immediately” after the shooting, the park’s communication specialist Rachel Kendziora said.

Emergency personnel responded immediately and two people were transported to the hospital. A third injured person declined treatment, Kendziora said.

“Park security personnel and officers from the on-site Gurnee Police Department Substation responded immediately,” according to Kendziora. Both Gurnee police and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office were handling the scene Sunday night, she said.

There is “no indication it’s an active shooter at this time,” Lake County Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli told CNN.

The park closed early in response to the shooting, Kendziora said.

Gurnee is located about an hour’s drive north of Chicago.

Michael Pontrelli and his family were at the park when the shooting occurred. He told CNN he had just gotten off the Superman ride when he witnessed groups of people running away from the entrance.

“Then we (saw a) swarm of parents shuttling their kids, so my family and I hid between these two walls waiting for clearance,” he said. “Cops were running in armed and escorting everyone out.”

A video captured by Pontrelli shows a heavy police presence outside the park.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Elizabeth Wolfe contributed to this report.