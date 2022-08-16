California residents urged to conserve electricity Wednesday as temperatures could soar to triple-digits

By Aya Elamroussi and Taylor Romine, CNN

California residents are being urged to conserve energy Wednesday between 4:00 p.m. and 9 p.m. as much of the state is expected to see extreme heat through the end of the week.

The California Independent System Operator on Tuesday issued a statewide Flex Alert, which is a request for residents to voluntarily conserve electricity.

The move by the operator that manages 80% of California’s power grid comes as high temperatures are expected to increase demand and strain the available power supply, the agency said.

Heat advisories are in effect across parts of California, with some remaining in place through Friday.

“In these alerted areas, temperatures can reach as high as 109 degrees. Temperatures that high cause strain on electrical systems due to over usage,” CNN Meteorologist Robert Shackelford said.

The areas under heat alerts are mostly in the central portion of the state, beginning as far south as Bakersfield and stretching up to California’s northern tip near the Oregon border.

“Several daily high temperature records are expected to be either tied or broken on Wednesday throughout central/northern California, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington,” the National Weather Service noted Tuesday.

The California Independent System Operator recommends residents pre-cool their homes prior to 4:00 p.m., avoid using appliances during the designated alert time and turn off all unnecessary lights.

The flex alert, which is the first one issued this year, comes as the western US grapples with drought conditions intensified by the effects of climate change.

As of last week, the entire state of California was under various drought intensities, with more than 45% of the state experiencing two of the most extreme drought categories, according to the US Drought Monitor.

The severe drought has been draining Lake Mead in Nevada and Arizona and Lake Powell in Utah and Arizona — the nation’s largest reservoirs as the Colorado River is seeing its water dry up.

On Tuesday, the federal government decided the Colorado River will operate in a Tier 2 shortage condition for the first time starting in January. The Tier 2 shortage means Arizona, Nevada and Mexico will have to further reduce their Colorado River use beginning in January.

California will not yet see cuts made to the water it receives from the Colorado River.

