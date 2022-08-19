2 Ohio fraternity members sentenced in hazing death of Bowling Green State University student

By Jennifer Henderson, CNN

Two Ohio fraternity members have been sentenced in the hazing death of Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz.

Jacob Krinn and Troy Henricksen were sentenced to 42 days in jail, followed by 28 days of house arrest, and placed on two years of probation with conditions, according to a release from Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson.

Foltz, 20, died in March 2021 from alcohol intoxication that prosecutors alleged stemmed from a hazing incident for the Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity’s Delta Beta Chapter in Bowling Green, CNN previously reported.

An autopsy showed that Foltz, a sophomore, had a blood alcohol content of .35, which is more than four times the legal limit.

Foltz’s death has also led to a wrongful-death lawsuit against the fraternity, the expulsion of three students and the suspension of 17. The fraternity was also permanently expelled from the university.

The lawsuit, filed last year by Foltz’s family in Franklin County Common Pleas Court, alleges that Foltz experienced “extensive hazing,” including being “forced to drink an extraordinary amount of alcohol in a short period of time” during a fraternity event.

“The young men convicted in Stone’s death now have to face the consequences of their actions. What they did was cruel, senseless, and destructive — to their lives and ours — and it wasn’t done in secret. We demand accountability, not just for Stone, but for every parent across the country who is dropping off their child at college,” Cory and Shari Foltz, Stone’s parents, said in a statement to CNN.

“I am hopeful that the sentences will have a rehabilitative effect on these two men as well as deterring others who are considering continuing dangerous or harmful hazing traditions,” Dobson said in the release. “I’m glad these sentences were handed down during BGSU move-in week. Hopefully, the word will get out that hazing activities come with serious consequences even beyond the discipline of the university.”

Dobson said in the release he had asked for six months in jail for Krinn and a year in jail for Henricksen.

Rex Elliott, a Foltz family attorney, said in a statement, “The two young men sentenced today, plus the six others sentenced in June, were acting within a system created for them by adults — and only the adults can eradicate hazing for good. Until Universities start actively enforcing policies that prevent hazing on their campuses, more young lives will regrettably be lost.”

CNN previously reported that Krinn was found not guilty of two counts of involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide and felonious assault, but was convicted of obstruction of official business, hazing and failure to comply, according to Samuel Shamansky, Krinn’s attorney.

In a statement emailed to CNN, Shamansky said, “Jacob Krinn respects the Court’s judgement and sense of fairness but remains at a loss to understand how he received a sentence for misdemeanor conduct in excess of that imposed upon co-defendants who pled guilty to felonies including reckless homicide. This remains puzzling given the fact that a jury acquitted him of all of indicted conduct relating to the death of Stone Foltz.”

Shamansky added, “Mr. Krinn’s lack of understanding regarding the Court’s sentence vis a vis his co-defendants should not be interpreted as a criticism of his term of incarceration which he believes to be fair. He intends to make the best use of his 42 day term on incarceration and return to school and work as soon as possible.”

Henricksen was found not guilty of involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide and tampering with evidence, but was found guilty of eight counts of hazing and seven counts of failure to comply, his attorney Eric Long previously told CNN.

“Mr. Henricksen is relieved to be able to put this matter behind him. We remain thankful to the jury for their thoughtful and conscientious deliberations which resulted in a finding of “Not Guilty” for each and every felony count the State of Ohio elected to bring, including those related to the death of Stone Foltz,” Long said in a statement to CNN.

“Nevertheless, Mr. Henricksen’s heart continues to go out to the Foltz family. Mr. Henricksen is remorseful for the role he played in this case and he is focused on learning from it and continuing to grow as an individual,” Long added.

Krinn and Henricksen are ordered to have no contact with the Foltzes, perform 100 hours of community service, complete a mental health assessment and obtain employment, the release states.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.