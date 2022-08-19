Officer involved in the deadly raid on Breonna Taylor’s home has been terminated

By Jennifer Henderson and Amy Simonson, CNN

One of the officers involved in the deadly raid on Breonna Taylor’s home, Sergeant Kyle Meany, has been terminated from the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Chief Erika Shields released the following statement Friday, “I made the decision to terminate Sergeant Kyle Meany after careful consideration and not with ease. I fully respect the judicial process and realize Sergeant Meany has yet to be heard before a jury of his peers. That being said, he is facing multiple federal charges after a lengthy investigation by the DOJ.

“As an employer, the character of our organization is paramount and it is not reasonable to expect continued employment under such conditions.”

Meany was charged by the U.S. Department of Justice on August 4, 2022 with submitting a false affidavit to search Taylor’s home ahead of the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department’s raid, and then working with other officers to create a “false cover story in an attempt to escape responsibility for their roles in preparing the warrant affidavit that contained false information,” according to court documents, CNN previously reported.

