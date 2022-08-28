Five shot, one fatally, at New York City’s Coney Island boardwalk

By Zenebou Sylla, CNN

Police are searching for at least one gunman after a shooting at the Coney Island boardwalk in New York City killed one man and injured four others Saturday night.

According to a news release by the New York Police Department, officers responded to a call of multiple people shot just before midnight at Riegelmann Boardwalk and West 29th Street in Brooklyn, where a suspect had opened fire.

Five people were struck, the news release said, including a 42-year-old man who was shot in the back and later died at a hospital.

A police spokesperson confirmed to CNN that authorities are looking for one individual. Police have not provided a description of the shooter and have not said what type of weapon was used or what led to the shooting.

The four injured victims are in stable condition at a hospital, police said in a news release. Among them are a 49-year-old woman with a gunshot wound in the right leg; a 34-year-old woman with a gunshot wound in the right foot; a 46-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the left leg; and an unidentified adult man with a gunshot wound in the left leg.

This is at least the second shooting at Coney Island in as many months. Five people were injured in another shooting last month.

