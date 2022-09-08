2 people shot in Uvalde’s Memorial Park, police say

By Andy Rose, Shimon Prokupecz and Ashley Killough, CNN

Two people were shot in Uvalde’s Memorial Park on Thursday, police in the Texas city said.

Officer Jessica Zamora told CNN that the shooting happened at about 5:30 p.m. CT, but they did not yet have details on the conditions of the victims nor their identities. An investigation is underway.

Uvalde mayor Don McLaughlin told CNN that the shooting is believed to be “gang-related.”

The shooting comes just days after the new school year began and in the wake of the deadliest school shooting in the United States since the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut.

Memorial Park is near the Uvalde town square, where a makeshift memorial was established to honor those lost in the Robb Elementary shooting in May.

Celeste Ibarra told CNN she was at the park with her daughter, Aubriella, who has PTSD and depression from the Robb shooting, where she was a third grader on the day 19 of her schoolmates and two teachers were shot and killed.

The Ibarras were at the park Thursday with other family members on what was a beautiful day, where a couple dozen children were playing and people were picnicking, she said. As her family was loading their car to leave, gunfire broke out between the slides and basketball courts.

“A lot of kids were ducking and diving again,” Ibarra said. “It was horrible.”

State troopers responded quickly to the park and escorted people out, she added.

Ibarra said she didn’t see anyone hit by the bullets. Gang activity is highly unusual in Uvalde, she told CNN.

Authorities say they are in the early stages of their investigation.

“We are working with the Uvalde Police Department and Sheriff’s Office following a suspected gang related shooting at Memorial Park,” the Texas Department of Public Safety tweeted. “This information is preliminary, as the situation develops we will work with local law enforcement to provide updates.”

