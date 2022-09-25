At least 40 people injured or ill from Oregon’s Cedar Creek Fire, officials say

By Michelle Watson and Zoe Sottile, CNN

At least 40 people have reported injuries or illnesses related to Oregon’s Cedar Creek fire, officials say. The fire has burned for almost two months.

All of the injuries so far appear to be non life-threatening, Don Ferguson, a Cedar Creek Fire public information officer, told CNN in an email.

The blaze, sparked by lightning on August 1, has burned through 114,104 acres and is 20% contained.

“There have been no structures burned and no fatalities,” Ferguson said.

The fire “has grown by only a relatively small percentage” in the last week, according to Ferguson. “The fire received a little rain, enough to temporarily slow growth and allow work to progress on the indirect containment strategy.”

Officials are beginning to pull back resources on the firefighting process and reopen areas closed to the public, according to Ferguson. It’s unclear exactly when those public areas will be reopened.

The fire began near the city of Oakridge, which is just under an hour’s drive from Eugene. Almost 2,000 personnel are working to contain the flames, according to a Sunday Facebook post from Cedar Creek Fire officials. The effort includes 44 fire engines, 28 handcrews, and 9 helicopters.

