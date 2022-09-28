One person dead, another in custody following shooting at Arkansas hospital, police say

By Cheri Mossburg, CNN

One person was killed in a shooting at a hospital in the suburbs of Little Rock, Arkansas, on Wednesday, according to the Sherwood Police Department.

One individual is in custody, the department said in a news release shared on its Facebook page, following what police earlier described as an “active shooter” situation at CHI St. Vincent North. The identities of the victim and the person in police custody are not being released at this time.

Sherwood police responded to the scene at about 10 a.m. CT following a report of shots fired, the release said. “Officers were advised that shots had been fired inside the location and was a possible Active Shooter.”

Officers established a perimeter and immediately entered the hospital, which was placed on lockdown, the release said. During the search, they found one victim who had died “from at least one gunshot wound.”

The Little Rock Police Department was alerted about an hour later to a “potential suspect,” the department said on Twitter. Little Rock officers notified Sherwood police and responded to a local gas station about 15 miles away, where they detained the individual.

The investigation into the shooting remains in its “preliminary stages,” Sherwood police said, and further details about the incident were not immediately available.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms also responded to the incident, according to a tweet by the agency. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Sherwood police in the response, according to Lt. Cody Burk, who also could not provide further details.

Meantime, the lockdown at the hospital has been lifted and it is accepting patients, according to a hospital spokesperson.

