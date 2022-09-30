Police say no active shooter incident at Austin, Texas, hospital after responding to a report of ‘shots fired’

By Rosa Flores, CNN

Authorities in Austin, Texas, said Friday that there was no active shooter at a local hospital after police responded to a call of “shots fired.”

“Officers have secured the scene and it is safe,” Austin police said on Twitter Friday afternoon. “This was not an active shooter incident. No injuries reported, roadways are expected to open soon.”

There was no indication that shots were fired, Austin police said, adding there is no criminal investigation.

Earlier, the police department had said it was responding to a “shots fired” call at Seton Hospital, adding the facility was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

No patients were located, treated or transported from the scene, the Austin-Travis County EMS said on Twitter. The agency said earlier in the day that among the resources that were deployed to the hospital were five ambulances and had urged residents to “avoid the area.”

It later said it was scaling down the units on scene, before announcing all EMS resources were demobilized.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Christina Maxouris contributed to this report.