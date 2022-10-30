One person is dead and eight more injured in a Florida shooting

By Hannah Sarisohn and Alaa Elassar, CNN

At least one person is dead and eight more were injured in an overnight shooting in Tallahassee, Florida on Saturday.

Numerous people began shooting at Half-Time Liquors and Los Compadres on West Pensacola Street just before midnight as police were “conducting crowd control at multiple locations,” the Tallahassee Police Department said in a news release. West Pensacola Street is near both Florida A&M University and Florida State University.

Officers who heard gunshots found an adult male outside the liquor store who died from his injuries at the scene, Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell said in a Sunday morning news conference.

Police observed an armed man shooting into a large crowd before running toward a McDonald’s, according to the release. Two officers pursued him and “gave verbal commands for him to drop his weapon,” police said.

The man was then shot by police to stop further threats and prevent anyone else in the crowds from being injured, the release said. The man had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken into custody, according to Tallahassee police.

“Eight other individuals sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious,” police said. The ages and identities of the victims have not been released.

Three suspects are in custody, Revell said during the news conference, adding further arrests have not been ruled out, and the incident remains under investigation.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident, the chief said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.