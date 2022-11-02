An estimated $1.5 billion is in play after Wednesday’s Powerball drawing brings no winning tickets

By Travis Caldwell and Chris Boyette, CNN

Powerball players — your chance at winning “Who Wants to Be a Billionaire” continues for another round.

No winning tickets were sold for Wednesday’s drawing for a $1.2 billion jackpot. The winning numbers were 2-11-22-35-60 and the Powerball was 23.

An estimated $1.5 billion is the new jackpot for the next drawing on Saturday.

If one ticket wins and the holder chooses a lump-sum option, the ticket would yield a one-time payment of an estimated $745.9 million, according to a statement from Powerball Thursday morning. An annuity option would spread 30 payments across 29 years.

There have been 39 consecutive Powerball drawings since August with no winner, ballooning the jackpot to one of the largest in US history.

The record is a $1.586 billion Powerball grand prize shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee in January 2016, according to Powerball.

In July, a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won by a ticket in Illinois. A $1.537 billion Mega Millions prize was claimed in South Carolina in 2019.

