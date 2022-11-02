Man suspected of shooting 2 Newark police officers is in custody, sources say

By Brynn Gingras and Jason Hanna, CNN

A man suspected of wounding two police officers in a shooting in Newark, New Jersey, is in police custody, two law enforcement sources with knowledge of the investigation said Wednesday.

Kendall Howard, 30, is accused of shooting two Newark police officers as they tried to question him near an apartment building in the city Tuesday afternoon, authorities had said.

The shooting led to an hourslong police search of that building before they determined that night Howard was no longer there.

Details about Howard’s detention weren’t immediately available.

An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for Howard in connection with that day’s shooting, charging him with two counts of attempted murder, unauthorized possession of a weapon and unauthorized possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, Essex County Prosecutor Ted Stephens said.

One of the officers was shot in the leg and has a small fracture, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said Tuesday. The other officer was shot in his shoulder and the bullet grazed his neck, Baraka said. Both were in stable condition, he said.

