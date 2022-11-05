Record-breaking $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot numbers have been drawn

By Tina Burnside and Susannah Cullinane, CNN

The numbers have dropped for an estimated $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot — the “world’s largest lotto prize ever offered,” according to the multi-state game operator.

The winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69 and the Powerball was 20.

The jackpot, which has a lump-sum option of an estimated $782.4 million, “breaks the world record for the Largest National Lottery Jackpot in the Guinness World Records,” the participating California Lottery tweeted.

The Guinness World Records‘ “Greatest jackpot in a national lottery” was set by Powerball in January 2016, when three tickets won a $1.586 billion jackpot.

Saturday’s drawing took place at 10:59 p.m. ET at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. It was the 40th Powerball drawing since the jackpot was last won August 3 in Pennsylvania, according to Powerball.

If no one wins, it will “tie the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner,” the operator said.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

