UVA: Here are the victims of the college shooting

Three football players from the University of Virginia were killed in a shooting late Sunday as a bus returned to the school’s main campus in Charlottesville from a field trip, school officials said.

University of Virginia President Jim Ryan identified the three football players killed as Devin Chandler from Virginia Beach, Virginia, Lavel Davis Jr. from Ridgeville, South Carolina, and D’Sean Perry of Miami.

“This is an unimaginably sad day for our community,” said Ryan.

Two students were wounded in the shooting and are being treated at UVA Medical Center, Ryan said.

These are the stories of the victims.

Lavel Davis Jr.

Lavel Davis Jr. was one of the top wide receivers for the Virginia Cavaliers this season. As a 6-foot-7-inch receiver, Davis was the team’s primary deep threat, with 16 catches for 371 yards and two touchdowns on the year, good for a stellar 23.2 yards per catch.

As a freshman in 2020, he had 20 catches for 515 yards and five touchdowns — an average of 25.75 yards per catch, second-best in the country — but missed the 2021 season due to injury.

In a May 2021 video on UVA Football’s Twitter, Davis said outside of class he enjoyed watching ’90s movies and reading Shakespeare plays and the Bible.

“Virginia is the perfect place for anybody who wants to work hard and be great,” he said. “At Virginia, it’s way bigger than football.”

A friend of the family created a GoFundMe campaign to help the family cover funeral expenses.

D’Sean Perry

The parents of D’Sean Perry thanked the South Florida and Charlottesville communities for the support they’ve received since the shooting, according to their attorney Michael Haggard.

“On behalf of D’Sean’s parents, Happy and Sean Perry, and their entire family, we thank the South Florida and Charlottesville communities for the outpouring of support during this impossibly tragic time,” Haggard said in a statement to CNN.

In the statement, Perry’s parents also said they would not speak publicly about their son’s passing out of respect for the University of Virginia community, which “has been terrorized by another mass shooting in the United States.”

Perry, a junior, was a linebacker for Virginia who has played in 15 games over the last three seasons. On Saturday against Pittsburgh, he tallied two tackles in the 37-7 loss.

Devin Chandler

Devin Chandler, a junior, played as a wide receiver and kick returner for UVA who transferred this offseason from the University of Wisconsin.

Two others shot

Only one of the two students who survived the shooting had been identified as of Monday.

Michael Hollins is a junior at UVA and is a running back for school’s football team, according to the team’s roster. He was expected to graduate in December with a degree in entrepreneurship and African American history, his father, Michael Hollins Sr., told The Washington Post.

Hollins Sr. said his son was still expected to continue playing for UVA while he worked on his master’s degree.

Hollins Sr. also told the Post his son was shot in the back with the bullet lodged in his stomach. Hollins Sr. told the Post he’s expected to recover.

Hollins played football at the University Lab School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, according to Andrew Martin, the school’s head coach.

