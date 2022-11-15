3 people stabbed at a Target in Los Angeles, suspect shot and in custody, police say

By Taylor Romine, CNN

Three people were stabbed inside a Target store in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday evening, police said.

Investigators believe the suspect, who is now in custody, was shot by a security guard, LAPD Officer Luis Garcia said.

Officers responded to a call of a stabbing at 6:22 p.m., Garcia said.

There is no information on the victims’ or suspect’s condition, the officer said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

