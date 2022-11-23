7 Michigan State University football players charged after altercation with University of Michigan athletes last month

By Rob Frehse, CNN

Seven Michigan State football players have been charged after a scuffle in a stadium tunnel with University of Michigan players after they defeated Michigan State 29-7 more than three weeks ago, according to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

The president of the University of Michigan said he was grateful to the prosecutor’s office for their investigation.

“At the University of Michigan we appreciate the thoughtful, deliberate approach from the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to this unfortunate incident,” school President Santa J. Ono said in a statement to CNN. “We also want to express our concern for all the players involved, especially those who were injured,” he added. “The University of Michigan will continue to cooperate fully with any additional reviews of this matter.”

A video posted on Twitter from The Detroit News showed several Spartan players in an altercation with a Wolverine player in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

At the time, Michigan football Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said two of his players were “assaulted,” and one of them may have a broken nose.

“I saw the one video, the 10 on one, it’s … pretty bad,” Harbaugh said.

“What happened after the game is completely unacceptable,” Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel said.

Michigan State Vice President and Athletics Director Alan Haller previously called the evidence “alarming,” adding that “the behavior we reviewed was both uncharacteristic of our football program and unacceptable.”

School police from both universities and the Michigan State Police jointly investigated the incident, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The cross-state schools have had a storied rivalry for generations.

