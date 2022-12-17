A North Carolina high school intercom system was allegedly hacked by a person making antisemitic remarks

By Hannah Sarisohn, Colin Jeffrey, CNN

An individual hacked into a North Carolina high school’s intercom system Thursday and allegedly made antisemitic remarks over the loudspeaker, according to CNN affiliate WTVD.

Jackie Jordan, principal at Enloe Magnet High School in Raleigh, issued an apology letter to parents following the incident, according to the letter obtained by WTVD.

It’s difficult to know how many students and staff heard the remarks, which some say were antisemitic, while others in the building reported hearing comments which “included a threat to the President of the United States,” Jordan wrote.

The student responsible for hacking the intercom was identified and will be facing discipline, WTVD reported.

“Appropriate action” against the student will be taken, the principal said in the letter, adding it “may include legal action, school disciplinary action, or both, depending on our findings.”

“I would like to offer my sincere apology to anyone offended by this atrocious act,” Jordan said. “Racism and threats of violence of any kind have no place in our school or anywhere else.”

It is unclear how the individual accessed the intercom system.

CNN has reached out to Enloe Magnet High School and the Wake County School District for comment.

The Raleigh Police Department is investigating the incident, along with the Wake County School administration, Lt. Jason Borneo told CNN in an email. “Due to the age of the individual involved, limited information is available,” Borneo added.

WTVD spoke with several Enloe students attending Shabbat services at a local synagogue Friday night.

“When an antisemitic act happens, it enables more people to say things. It kind of opens a barrier,” Enloe sophomore and Temple Beth Or member Zoe Goldstein told WTVD.

About a dozen families with students attending Enloe are also members of Temple Beth Or’s congregation, WTVD reported.

Enloe senior Andrew Kochman told WTVD it was important for Jordan to send the letter to the entire community.

Beth Or’s Rabbi Lucy Dinner acknowledged the significance of the incident’s timing days before Hanukkah begins on Sunday.

“All the more so we need the Hanukkah. We need to put our light in the window, and we need solidarity. I believe that the message of Hanukkah is very much about freedom of religion, freedom of expression,” Dinner told WTVD.

“That’s what the Maccabees fought for then, that’s what we hope to stand up for, not only for Jews, but really all people.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.