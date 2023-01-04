Buffalo Bills return to work after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field

By Jill Martin and Ray Sanchez, CNN

The Buffalo Bills were holding meetings and a walk-through Wednesday before their Week 18 game against the New England Patriots — less than two days after Bills player Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during a nationally televised game.

The 24-year-old safety is sedated on a ventilator, his uncle said, while the attention of players, coaches and fans remains on his recovery in the run up to the final weekend of the NFL’s regular season and the subsequent playoffs.

The Bills will have no media availability Wednesday, the team said. New England also postponed Wednesday’s scheduled media availability, the Patriots said.

“The NFL has approved giving both the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots an extra day due to these unique circumstances,” the Patriots said.

Hamlin remained in critical condition Tuesday night at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, his uncle Dorrian Glenn told CNN. His collapse on the field halted the Bills Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills tweeted that Hamlin’s “heartbeat was restored on the field.”

The injury, which came after Hamlin’s tackle of a Bengals wide receiver, stunned a packed stadium and viewers across the nation — and brought new scrutiny to the National Football League and how it protects its players.

Most NFL teams are off Tuesday but some canceled limited availability that day following Hamlin’s injury. The rest of the league was expected to return to work Wednesday to prepare for the final games of the regular season, though the social media accounts of many NFL players remain focused on Hamlin.

It’s still unclear what led to the cardiac arrest.

Hamlin is on a ventilator to relieve strain on his lungs, which have been damaged, according to Glenn. The doctors told Glenn his nephew has also been “flipped over on his stomach” to help with the blood on his lungs.

Hamlin collapsed shortly after tackling Tee Higgins with about six minutes left in the first quarter. Monday’s game was postponed, with the Bengals leading 7-3, and will not be resumed this week, and no decision has been made on whether to ever continue it, the NFL said Tuesday.

The game has playoff implications: Both teams have clinched playoff spots but are jockeying for higher seeds in the American Football Conference. Securing the top seed means getting a week off while the six other AFC playoff teams compete.

The days after the injury have been marked by an outpouring of support for Hamlin and his family, with messages of prayers and well wishes from star athletes, fans and national leaders.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a memo to teams Tuesday that the heads of player engagement and team clinicians for all clubs have received information about mental health and support resources for players and staff.

