Blood, knife found in basement of missing Massachusetts mother’s home, prosecutors say

A knife and blood have been found in the basement of a missing Massachusetts woman’s home, prosecutors revealed, just a day after her husband was arrested for misleading investigators, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office.

The husband of missing woman Ana Walshe purchased $450 worth of cleaning supplies the day after she went missing, according to commonwealth attorney Lynn Beland.

The revelations emerged as Brian Walshe appeared in Quincy District Court on Monday to face a charge of misleading investigators. His wife went missing on New Year’s Day.

