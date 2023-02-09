Prosecutor to review all cases connected to five officers charged in death of Tyre Nichols

By Shimon Prokupecz and Theresa Waldrop, CNN

The Shelby County district attorney’s office will review all prior cases involving the five Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols, the county prosecutor said.

“The office will review all prior cases — closed and pending,” Shelby County District Attorney Steven Mulroy said in a statement.

It is unknown how many cases this will involve.

Five former officers are due to be arraigned February 17 after they were fired January 20 in connection with Nichols’ death, then indicted on seven counts each, including second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping with bodily injury, aggravated kidnapping in possession of a deadly weapon, official misconduct and official oppression, Mulroy announced January 27.

The January release of video of Nichols being repeatedly punched and kicked by police shook a nation long accustomed to videos of police brutality — especially against people of color.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.