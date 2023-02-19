Suspect arrested after shooting along Mardi Gras parade route leaves 5 injured, including juvenile girl, New Orleans police say

By Rebekah Riess and Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

New Orleans police have arrested a suspect in a shooting along a Mardi Gras parade route Sunday night that left five people injured, including a juvenile girl, police say.

“We were able to find two weapons on scene and also apprehended what we believe to be a shooter,” New Orleans Police Department Chief Deputy Superintendent Hans Ganthier said at a news conference. “Whether he’s the sole shooter or not, we will determine through investigation.”

The injured include three adult men, a woman and the young girl, who is hospitalized in stable condition, Ganthier said. One of the adult victims is in critical condition and the others are stable, he said.

The gunfire erupted along the route of the popular Krewe of Bacchus parade, traditionally held in the run-up to the city’s raucous Mardi Gras celebration on Tuesday. The parade was scheduled to begin shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

After hearing gunshots around 9:30 p.m. local time, police officers responded to the scene, along with members of the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Department, Louisiana State Police and Department of Corrections, Ganthier said.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting, he said.

“This is really not something we wanted to see. We really wanted this to be a safe Mardi Gras and we’ll continue to work towards that end,” Ganthier said. “However, we really, really want to get the public’s help and if there were other individuals involved, please call Crime Stoppers.”

